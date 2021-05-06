Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%.

Shares of NYSE:CPK traded up $1.97 on Thursday, reaching $119.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,187. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.80. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52-week low of $72.89 and a 52-week high of $122.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.09%.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $948,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group raised their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

