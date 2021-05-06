Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Chiasma from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Chiasma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chiasma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHMA opened at $3.98 on Thursday. Chiasma has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.84. The firm has a market cap of $230.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.59.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 million. As a group, analysts expect that Chiasma will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 27,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $139,905.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,981 shares in the company, valued at $139,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Chiasma by 264.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Chiasma by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Chiasma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Chiasma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chiasma by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company offers MYCAPSSA, an oral octreotide capsule for the long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.

