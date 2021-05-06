Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 357 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upgraded Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.30.

NYSE:SRE opened at $135.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.18. The stock has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $112.16 and a 1 year high of $140.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.90%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

