Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 722 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 42.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,420 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,871,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,777 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,285,445,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,043,751,000 after buying an additional 982,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $934,149,000 after buying an additional 783,731 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,860,084 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $459,076,000 after buying an additional 37,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW stock opened at $200.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.20 and a twelve month high of $208.98. The company has a market cap of $143.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.94.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.23.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

See Also: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.