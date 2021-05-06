Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 290 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $878,514,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,721,000 after buying an additional 1,788,783 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,444,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,039,000 after buying an additional 665,237 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Caterpillar by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,977,000 after buying an additional 519,151 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAT opened at $237.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $229.84 and its 200 day moving average is $197.55. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $239.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.37.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

