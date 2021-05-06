Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 335 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 70.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after buying an additional 32,839 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 60,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after buying an additional 12,271 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 51,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $105.73 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $72.53 and a 12-month high of $105.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.21 and its 200 day moving average is $94.20.

