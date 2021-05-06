Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,298 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $306.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $282.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.48. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $103.40 and a 1-year high of $309.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDX. Vertical Research began coverage on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.56.

In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,251 shares of company stock worth $38,573,231 in the last ninety days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

