Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $282,000 Position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 301.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 888.4% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 275,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 248,026 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $454,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JKD opened at $58.64 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $122.90 and a 12-month high of $224.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.27 and a 200 day moving average of $204.16.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Profile

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

