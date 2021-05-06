Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Position in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CQQQ. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 1,515.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000.

NYSEARCA CQQQ opened at $79.74 on Thursday. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $51.78 and a 52-week high of $108.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.40.

About Invesco China Technology ETF

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

