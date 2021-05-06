Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Invests $290,000 in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $607,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $496,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $437,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000.

ABNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $154.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.57.

Shares of ABNB opened at $162.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.62. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The business had revenue of $859.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.79 million. Research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

