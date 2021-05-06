Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Makes New $272,000 Investment in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Zoetis by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its stake in Zoetis by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.08.

ZTS opened at $173.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $82.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.53 and its 200 day moving average is $161.37. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Scully bought 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,746 shares of company stock worth $2,635,714. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

