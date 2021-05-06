Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYV. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 399,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,172,000 after purchasing an additional 26,770 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 123,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 18,802 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 69,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 303.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 31,532 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 342,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

MDYV stock opened at $69.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.61. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $35.13 and a twelve month high of $69.73.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.