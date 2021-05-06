Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 396 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. City Holding Co. lifted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $85,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS opened at $48.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.75. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $44.47 and a 52-week high of $49.29.

