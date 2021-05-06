Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Trims Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1,275.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 85,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,363,000 after purchasing an additional 79,066 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in International Business Machines by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 61,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

NYSE:IBM opened at $145.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.37. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $148.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

