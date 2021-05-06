Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CMRX. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Chimerix from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chimerix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.29.

CMRX traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,938. Chimerix has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $11.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.34 million, a P/E ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.88.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a negative net margin of 321.31%. The company had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 million. Equities analysts predict that Chimerix will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Chimerix by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,386 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chimerix by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 28,801 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Chimerix by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 20,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

