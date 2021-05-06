Chronologic Price Tops $0.29 (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Chronologic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000502 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Chronologic has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. Chronologic has a total market capitalization of $337,724.64 and approximately $946.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.79 or 0.00083743 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00019228 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00064656 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $474.54 or 0.00831622 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.77 or 0.00102993 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,246.04 or 0.09193619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Chronologic (DAY) is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,387,366 coins and its circulating supply is 1,179,486 coins. Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

