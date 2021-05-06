CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its position in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CHSCP opened at $29.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.70. CHS Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.26 and a 1 year high of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Get CHS alerts:

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP).

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.