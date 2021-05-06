Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,491 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises approximately 3.1% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $493,517,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Chubb by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,852,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,411,000 after buying an additional 3,020,693 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,037,000 after acquiring an additional 876,961 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 274.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 748,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,155,000 after acquiring an additional 548,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,419,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,557,000 after acquiring an additional 506,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $924,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,822,061.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total value of $1,006,540.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,837 shares of company stock worth $2,689,925. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $172.74. 100,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,635. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $93.10 and a fifty-two week high of $179.01. The company has a market capitalization of $77.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.44.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CB. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.78.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

