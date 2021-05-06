Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut Chuy’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.86.

NASDAQ CHUY opened at $47.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.65 million, a PE ratio of -107.52 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.23. Chuy’s has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $49.61.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.77 million. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chuy’s news, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 10,000 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $420,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,648.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 52,877 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $2,432,342.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,436,866. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,966 shares of company stock valued at $6,970,042 over the last three months. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHUY. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Chuy’s by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Chuy’s by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Chuy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Chuy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $1,101,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Chuy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

