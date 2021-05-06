CIBC Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Dye & Durham (TSE:DND)

CIBC reissued their neutral rating on shares of Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC currently has a C$47.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DND. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$58.00 price target on shares of Dye & Durham in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$53.40.

Dye & Durham stock opened at C$41.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.41, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Dye & Durham has a 1 year low of C$11.25 and a 1 year high of C$53.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$38.59.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported C($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$33.72 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dye & Durham will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

