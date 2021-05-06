Cipher Pharmaceuticals (CPH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) (NASDAQ:CPHR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Cipher Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of C$0.11 per share for the quarter.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) (NASDAQ:CPHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$8.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.44 million.

Shares of CPH traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.46. The stock had a trading volume of 11,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,083. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of C$0.70 and a 1 year high of C$1.55. The firm has a market cap of C$39.38 million and a PE ratio of 7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.02.

Separately, Leede Jones Gab raised shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. Its commercial products include Epuris (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; Ozenoxacin to treat adult and paediatric patients with impetigo; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Vaniqa, a prescription cream that reduces the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; BRINAVESS, a treatment for sinus rhythm in adults; and AGGRASTAT, an intravenous anti-platelet drug.

