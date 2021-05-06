Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target to $73.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ACHC. Citigroup increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.75.

ACHC opened at $62.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.44. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $23.13 and a 1-year high of $63.06.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. Research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $6,470,270.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,226.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 1.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

