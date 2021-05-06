Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Reaffirms Buy Rating for Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG)

Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.67% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 4,147 ($54.18) to GBX 4,623 ($60.40) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

Shares of LON SKG opened at GBX 3,783 ($49.43) on Tuesday. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 52 week low of GBX 34.15 ($0.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,953 ($51.65). The stock has a market capitalization of £9.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,505.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,429.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.60.

In related news, insider James A. Lawrence sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,429 ($44.80), for a total transaction of £5,657,850 ($7,392,017.25).

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.