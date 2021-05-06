Citigroup Increases Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $194.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $158.00 to $194.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.40.

TSCO opened at $194.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $104.81 and a fifty-two week high of $195.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.03 and its 200 day moving average is $155.34. The stock has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,063 shares of company stock worth $2,362,670 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,655,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 669.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,302 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,300,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,613 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

