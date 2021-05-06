Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 698 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.2% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 17,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 36,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.44.

JPM stock opened at $157.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $82.40 and a twelve month high of $161.69. The firm has a market cap of $477.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $1,968,792.30. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

