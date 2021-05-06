Clash Token (SCT) Price Reaches $0.52 on Top Exchanges

Clash Token (CURRENCY:SCT) traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. In the last week, Clash Token has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Clash Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00000920 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Clash Token has a total market capitalization of $765,725.77 and approximately $25,626.00 worth of Clash Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Clash Token

Clash Token (SCT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Clash Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,485,000 coins. Clash Token’s official Twitter account is @spiritclashccg.

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptToken is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the Scrypt algorithm. SCT has an APY of 5% in PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling Clash Token

