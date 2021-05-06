Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its price target increased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.30% from the stock’s current price.

CLH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $93.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.04. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 1.72. Clean Harbors has a 12-month low of $45.13 and a 12-month high of $96.19.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $808.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total value of $134,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,789.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $863,900.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,870. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 2.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 11.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth $391,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth $1,225,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

