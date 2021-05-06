ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 402,600 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the March 31st total of 324,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 487,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ CLPT opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.65. ClearPoint Neuro has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $31.29. The firm has a market cap of $389.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.51.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 55.55% and a negative return on equity of 309.91%. The business had revenue of $3.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ClearPoint Neuro will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ClearPoint Neuro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLPT. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in ClearPoint Neuro by 134.6% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ClearPoint Neuro during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ClearPoint Neuro during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in ClearPoint Neuro during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in ClearPoint Neuro during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for instruments or devices designed to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

