Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CLW. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

NYSE CLW opened at $33.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Clearwater Paper has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $45.81. The company has a market capitalization of $552.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.96 and its 200-day moving average is $37.88.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $452.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 3.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clearwater Paper will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Clearwater Paper by 277.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Clearwater Paper by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bath tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products and parent rolls.

