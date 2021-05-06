Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) PT Raised to $31.00 at Morgan Stanley

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities raised Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CWEN opened at $27.66 on Tuesday. Clearway Energy has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $37.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 76.83, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.18 and its 200-day moving average is $30.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.75). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clearway Energy will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $52,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,126. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.