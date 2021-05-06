CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) PT Lowered to $235.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CME has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CME Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CME Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of CME Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CME Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $196.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $203.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.10. CME Group has a one year low of $146.89 and a one year high of $216.75.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CME Group will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.94%.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total value of $308,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,826.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.75, for a total transaction of $1,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,688 shares in the company, valued at $15,011,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $633,046,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,089,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,576 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,421 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,416,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,987,000 after purchasing an additional 843,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,635,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,955,000 after purchasing an additional 764,909 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

