CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The company’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

CNH Industrial stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,215,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,391. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 6.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of -39.83 and a beta of 1.69.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a $0.131 dividend. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. AlphaValue raised CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research raised CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CNH Industrial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

