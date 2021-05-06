Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) shares dropped 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.66 and last traded at $20.66. Approximately 3,542 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 658,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.35.

CDXS has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Codexis in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Codexis in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Codexis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Get Codexis alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.17 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.17.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 31.08%. The business had revenue of $21.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Codexis news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $204,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,987 shares in the company, valued at $939,974.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 206,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,919.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $755,200 over the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,953,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 100,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 47,713 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 414.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 16,637 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,729,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,795,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,513,000 after purchasing an additional 434,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

About Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Read More: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.