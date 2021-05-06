Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Buy”

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coeur Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Noble Financial downgraded Coeur Mining from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a $10.00 price objective on Coeur Mining and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coeur Mining has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.63.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

CDE traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,705,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.98. Coeur Mining has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $12.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $202.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.55 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $129,300.00. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,984,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,458 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,480,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,324,000 after purchasing an additional 288,267 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,097 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,489,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,770,000 after purchasing an additional 430,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,673,000. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.