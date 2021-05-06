Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Shares Sold by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.7% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 73,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

UTF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.82. 245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,730. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.27 and its 200 day moving average is $26.39. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $29.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.