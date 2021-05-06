Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stake Boosted by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6,548.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,020 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive comprises approximately 2.9% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $31,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 37.6% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 6,763 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 26,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.4% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 19,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 56,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.20. The stock had a trading volume of 131,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,849,264. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The stock has a market cap of $69.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $65.54 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

In related news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $383,173.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $26,697.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,118 shares of company stock valued at $791,225. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.92.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.