Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $85.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Colgate have outpaced the industry in the past three months. The stock got a boost from the first-quarter 2021 results, wherein earnings were in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate and sales beat the same. Moreover, both the top and bottom lines improved year over year backed by higher investments in premium innovation, digital transformation and advertising. Earnings and operating profit were aided by positive pricing in each segment. Robust pricing, productivity gains and funding-the-growth initiative aided gross margin. Also, its innovation and expansion strategy bode well. Management reiterated its previously stated guidance for 2021. However, deleverage in advertising and SG&A expenses as well as raw material cost inflations remain concerns. Also, elevated logistic expenses are likely to remain headwinds.”

CL has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised Colgate-Palmolive from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an underperform rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.92.

Shares of CL opened at $81.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $65.54 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.71.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.60%.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $35,725.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,160 shares in the company, valued at $552,465.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $26,697.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,128 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,118 shares of company stock worth $791,225 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

