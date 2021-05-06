Collective (CO2) Reaches Market Capitalization of $394,197.99

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Collective has a market capitalization of $394,197.99 and approximately $27,346.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Collective has traded 21.7% higher against the dollar. One Collective coin can currently be purchased for $3.30 or 0.00005843 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Collective alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.33 or 0.00083864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00019302 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00064884 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $451.47 or 0.00800007 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.12 or 0.00102985 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,048.58 or 0.08946161 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

About Collective

Collective is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 119,551 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Collective Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collective should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Collective using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Collective Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Collective and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.