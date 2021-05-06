Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.01 EPS

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $1.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $774.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.37 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Colliers International Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

CIGI stock traded down $3.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.02. 674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,463. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.15 and a beta of 1.61. Colliers International Group has a 52-week low of $40.78 and a 52-week high of $120.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Colliers International Group from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Colliers International Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

