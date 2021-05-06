Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.230-1.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE CXP traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.87. 2,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,230. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.66. Columbia Property Trust has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -359.40 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.54. Columbia Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. Research analysts predict that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Property Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.90.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.