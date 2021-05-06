Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,029 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 274.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.00. 594,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,273,520. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.47. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $58.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $261.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

