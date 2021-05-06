Comerica Bank Buys 1,825 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Entergy were worth $13,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

NYSE ETR opened at $106.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.44. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $113.36.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.73.

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,760,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $187,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,941 shares of company stock valued at $2,149,838 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.