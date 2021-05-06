Comerica Bank Buys 5,616 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $11,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in General Mills by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in General Mills by 4.4% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its position in General Mills by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in General Mills by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $61.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.92 and a 200-day moving average of $59.17.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 11,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $731,206.96. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GIS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.27.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

