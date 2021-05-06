Comerica Bank Has $11.92 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,902 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $11,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock opened at $306.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $103.40 and a twelve month high of $309.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.48.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total value of $5,153,918.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,426.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,251 shares of company stock valued at $38,573,231 in the last 90 days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp upgraded FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.56.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

