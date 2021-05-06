Comerica Bank Has $12.05 Million Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Comerica Bank increased its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,228 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $12,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,318 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,673,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,758,000 after acquiring an additional 540,322 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,149,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,097,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,435,000 after buying an additional 29,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,653,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,362,000 after purchasing an additional 263,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total value of $2,463,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,020,866.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total value of $1,799,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,626 shares in the company, valued at $24,942,976.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 437,152 shares of company stock valued at $85,372,053. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $207.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.21 and a 1-year high of $208.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.31.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.10.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

