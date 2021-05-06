Comerica Bank Has $13.09 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Comerica Bank raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $13,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,024,345.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,929,395. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $155,110.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,641.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,812 shares of company stock worth $4,353,766. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock opened at $141.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.95. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.13 and a fifty-two week high of $141.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 52.27%.

WM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.77.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

