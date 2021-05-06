Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 204,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,155 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SPX were worth $12,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPX by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in SPX by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in SPX in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPX by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of SPX by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on SPX in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Shares of SPX stock opened at $60.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.02. SPX Co. has a 1 year low of $31.12 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). SPX had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $456.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. SPX’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SPX Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

