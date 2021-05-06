Comerica Bank Purchases 5,616 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $11,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in General Mills by 349.0% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth about $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Kerry Clark sold 11,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $699,951.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,199 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,870.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $61.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.92 and a 200-day moving average of $59.17.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.27.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

