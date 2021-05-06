Comerica Bank Purchases 9,279 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,632 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $12,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,975,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 505,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,043,000 after buying an additional 300,901 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 154,614 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,155,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $775,613,000 after purchasing an additional 135,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,981,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $298,084,000 after purchasing an additional 107,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In other MKS Instruments news, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $331,298.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at $649,626.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total transaction of $1,681,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,047,088.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $176.47 on Thursday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.62 and a 1 year high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.41.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MKSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.18.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

