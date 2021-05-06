Comerica Bank Raises Stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 652,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 138,840 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.42% of Viper Energy Partners worth $11,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 177.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VNOM stock opened at $18.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day moving average is $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.64. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $19.01.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 60.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 430.77%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VNOM shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Simmons raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.36.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

